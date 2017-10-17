Chairman named to new AL fiscal responsibility committee

Alabama House speaker Mac McCutcheon has named a chairman for the House Standing Committee on Fiscal Responsibility, which is set to focus on increased accountability, as well as combating waste, abuse, and misuse of taxpayer money.

State Rep. Chris Pringle, R - Mobile, will serve in the role, McCutcheon said.

“Since 2010, the Alabama Legislature has passed several initiatives designed to tighten the reins on state spending and maximize returns on the taxpayers’ dollars, but there is more work yet to be done,” McCutcheon said. “The Standing Committee on Fiscal Responsibility will focus its full attention on considering measures that streamline the budgeting and spending process and implement needed efficiencies.”

Pringle said he looks forward to the challenges that lie ahead and likened it to "a classic movie...some miners who dig a tunnel underneath the local saloon and become rich by gathering the gold dust that simply falls between the floor boards..." He added "we’re going to start examining the biggest pile of dollars in the state treasury and then drill down to the smallest cent as we seek ways to cut costs and save money while maintaining and improving services.”

In addition to Pringle as chairman, other members of the new committee have also been named. They include Vice Chairman Chris Sells, R - Greenville, Ranking Democrat Rod Scott, D - Fairfield, Corley Ellis, R - Columbiana, Matt Fridy, R - Montevallo), Danny Garrett, R - Trussville, Reed Ingram, R - Montgomery, A.J. McCampbell, D - Livingston, and Patricia Todd, D - Birmingham.

