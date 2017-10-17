18th annual AL Law Enforcement Summit held in Montgomery

Over 800 law enforcement officials from across the state came to Frazer United Methodist Church for the 18th annual, Attorney General's Law Enforcement Summit.

The event serves as a way to train police in everything from recruiting more officers to dealing with today's criminals.

This year’s conference featured instruction on cyber crime evidence gathering, law enforcement response to incidents involving mental illness and best practices in school safety.

“Alabamians can be proud of their local law enforcement’s resolve in tackling crime head on and making our communities safer places to live," Attorney General Steve Marshall said. As Attorney General, I have made it a top priority to support our men and women in uniform by bringing training to them in the field and through events like the summit."

During this year's summit officials paused to honor fellow law enforcement colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty. Marshall and Chief Deputy Attorney General Clay Crenshaw recognized the sacrifices of the following officers with a presentation of memorial flags and certificates of honor:

Deputy Sheriff Levy Pettway of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a single-vehicle crash on April 10, 2017. At the time of the vehicle crash, Pettway was driving to a local hospital where his wife had just been transported for a medical emergency.

Officer Thomas Lance Price of the Florala Police Department passed away on Dec. 18, 2016. While working late at the police station he suddenly collapsed and died a short time later at a local hospital.

The summit is the largest annual gathering of law enforcement in the state.

