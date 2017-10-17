Man dead in Monday morning Selma shooting

The Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding Kendrick "Big Mac" Nelson.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
A person of interest is being sought by police after Selma firefighters responded to four fires on the same street early Sunday morning.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of Southwood Drive, located near the East-South Boulevard.More >>
The conversation about crime in the capital city continues.More >>
Montgomery Police are searching for two men they say are wanted for multiple business burglaries.More >>
There's a new face in the courtroom in Montgomery County helping prosecute some of the area's most high profile crimes. The District Attorney's Office has expanded its Violent Crime Unit in order to help with the growing caseload.More >>
A 42-year-old Notasulga man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a child pornography conviction, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. confirmed Monday.More >>
The man convicted of the 1997 murder of a Montgomery police officer has been granted a stay of execution just days before he was scheduled to die by lethal injection.More >>
A weekend shooting in Montgomery has turned fatal, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Monday morning. The victim, now identified as 39-year-old Carlos Bates, was shot Sunday afternoon.More >>
