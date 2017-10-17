Man dead in Monday morning Selma shooting

The Selma Police Department is investigating after a person died from gunshot wounds Monday morning.

According to police, an officer heard gunshots early Monday morning, and shortly after he saw a car driving very fast. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. The officer pursued the vehicle, and eventually, it crashed on Cahaba Road.

Police say as the officer approached the crashed vehicle, one man got out and started running and the driver got out with a long gun. The officer ordered the driver on the ground, and as he was apprehending him the driver said his friend had been shot and he was taking him to the hospital.

The officer located the shot man in the back seat of the vehicle, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later found the man who ran from the crashed vehicle, and after interviewing him and the driver they found the scene of the shooting at Building 46 on the corner of Henson and St. Anne Street. They found multiple carbine casings at the scene.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No further information is available for release at this time.

