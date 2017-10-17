Police search for remaining suspect in stolen vehicle chase

The Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding Kendrick "Big Mac" Nelson.

Nelson is wanted on felony warrants for second-degree assault on a police officer as well as first-degree receiving stolen property.

Police say Nelson was the driver of a stolen vehicle officers chased from Prattville to Montgomery where the chase ended near Michigan Street and Forbes Road.

Nelson fled on foot while three other suspects were arrested. The remaining suspect is 18-years-old, is 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

If you know the suspect's location, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

