AL fall fire season underway, 'phenomenal' difference over last year

State forestry officials are painting a much different picture of this fall fire season compared to this time in 2016 when wildfires were rampant.

In 2016, there were nearly 3,000 fires in September, October and early November, consuming almost 30,000 acres.

“Pretty much for two solid months firefighters were very busy risking their lives to put out a lot of fires,” said State Forester Rick Oates.

A statewide burn ban was in effect for a period of time.

On Nov. 28, 2016, the Alabama Forestry Commission battled 107 fires, the most wildfires for one day on record. That was also the day 14 people died in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee fire. Nearly 14,000 man hours were spent by AFC firefighters suppressing the October and November wildfires, at a cost of $1.5 million.

This year has not been as dry, leading to a lot fewer fires.

“This fire season hasn't been as bad because we've had a lot more rain. It's not been as hot and dry this fall fire season. We've had a few fires but not very many and they haven't been very large,” Oates said.

“This year, we've received a lot of rainfall from the recent hurricanes and tropical storms that have made their way through the state for the past couple of months. It's postponed or delayed any drought effects that we may have realized if we had not received that rain,” said Fire Operations Chief Balsie Butler.

For the entire year of 2017, Butler says there’s been just over 1100 wildfires in the state, consuming around 19,000 acres.

“The comparison is just phenomenal,” Butler said.

The agency has 220 employees, down from 240 last year, due to staff members retiring or resigning to take other positions. The forestry commission is in the process of filling those spots now.

“We have fewer people out there to fight fires. We're trying to do some reorganization to get more people out in the field to do more firefighting. Right now, we just have low numbers and we're trying to spread those people out as far as we can to make sure all the counties and all the forested acres in the state are covered,” Oates said.

The AFC has been closely following coverage of the deadly, dangerous wildfires in California. Oates explained how controlled burns help prevent that kind of destruction in Alabama.

“We're very concerned about the fires and the people out there because there's a lot of danger and loss of life. Fortunately, here in Alabama, our forests are a little different and we manage them differently. We do prescribed burns that reduce the fuel loads so that if a fire gets started, it's not going to be nearly as catastrophic as those fires out there. Our management here helps protect the forests a little bit better,” he stated.

Some states are sending crews to California to help relieve firefighters but the AFC has decided not to deploy any firefighters out west out of an abundance of caution.

“Our numbers are down and we just need to keep people here because our employees' first responsibility is to protect the citizens and forests in Alabama, especially as the fall fire season ramps up,” Oates said. “If they were out there, it would be hard to get them back here in time to do a major fire prevention or protection here if we had a need for it.”

Officials stressed that Alabamians still need to take certain precautions this time of year to help prevent wildfires. If you're out in the woods, make sure campfires are totally out and if you start a fire to burn trash, make sure it's contained.

Wildfires can be destructive regardless of where you are in the country,” Butler said. “Because we don't have the fuel loads that they have out west, that still does not remove the dangers that come with wildfires.”

Residents can contact any AFC county offices to get more information on how to protect their home.

“What really determines our fall season is when we have the leaf fallout, the dead material that collects on the ground. People will then rake those leaves up and burn them. The number one cause for fires in the state is labeled under arson but it's really just fires that get away and we can't identify who started it,” Butler added.

Forestry commission officials also provided an update on the Southern Pine Beetle issue. The pests, largely related to last fall’s drought, have killed a lot of trees.

They’ve been a problem for Alabama landowners, especially in Montgomery, Lowndes and Bullock counties.

“When the trees get stressed, those beetles become more active and get into the trees and kill trees. We lost a lot of trees and forested acres because of the southern pine beetle this fall. Fortunately, with cooler temperatures and a little bit more rain, that threat has gone down. We're not seeing as much of that right now,” Oates said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.