AL fall fire season underway, 'phenomenal' difference over last year

It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
Two leading senators say they have the "basic outlines" of a bipartisan deal to resume payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump has blocked.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
Trump stirs a nest by claiming predecessors did not sufficiently honor military dead, draws heated responses.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
