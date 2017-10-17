Josh: Bright, blue sky

COOL NIGHT AHEAD: A crisp, comfortably cool night is underway across the state; temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s by sunrise Wednesday. No freeze, no frost, just a chilly October night. It will be our coldest night since early May, and you'll probably want a light jacket if you're going to be out early Wednesday morning.

BRIGHT, BLUE SKY: This weather pattern is hard to beat; sunshine dominates and afternoon temperatures will head into the mid 70s Wednesday, upper 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday. No rain, no storms, no hurricanes and no problems. Enjoy!

A (MOSTLY) DRY WEEKEND: The run of nice weather will continue into at least Saturday when we anticipate dry weather, a warm afternoon and a comfortable night. Clouds will increase Sunday, and rain becomes possible late Sunday. At this point, we think the overwhelming majority of the weekend will be dry, with the greatest chance of rain arriving late Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.