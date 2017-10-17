Man sentenced to life in prison for 2007 Dothan murder

A man who spent ten years in jail before getting a trial was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of felony murder in September.

Kharon Davis was sentenced to life in prison by a Houston County Circuit Court jury for the murder of Pete Dwayne Reaves. He was convicted of the murder on Sept. 22, ten years after he was first arrested. Davis' delay in receiving a trial was partly due to attorney changes in the case.

Davis was arrested in 2007 for the shooting death of Reaves during a robbery in Houston County. Reaves was 30 years old when he was killed.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.