Carhops changing skate culture in Dothan

Two Sonic carhops from Dothan are now nationally recognized for their skating talent.

Josh Tucker won first and Lydell "Rocket" Dyess took silver. The two competed in the Sonic Skate-off against carhops from across the country.

"To bring back two medals to Dothan that's awesome," said Tucker.

"We didn't really care who brought back first or second, we just wanted to bring back first or second," said Dyess.

This is the first time a Dothan representative has won in the competition. The finalists competed for cash prizes, new skates, and bragging rights, which Dothan definitely has now.

"To bring that back to Dothan is great," said Tucker.

Both say it's more than just bringing the win back to Dothan, it's about building the skating community locally. The two will be a part of the Sonic Fallout Sake Competition hosted in Dothan this weekend.

"This is one of the only, well, actually, the only skating competition in the southeast. This should be a really big deal for Dothan," said Jason Cooper, General Manager of Fun Zone Skate Center.

The hope is that they'll get people interested in the activity and make an impact.

"With keeping my head straight and the mindset to work and be honest that's what roller skating has taught me. That's my whole thing now. I want to give back what I've learned," said Tucker.

And he's already starting with people around him.

"I told him, alright Josh, I'll be down there this weekend. He said what bro? Are you serious? You're moving to Dothan? I said yeah. You're going to teach me, right," said Dyess. He moved from Kentucky to train under Tucker.

"He always motivated people to skate. When I kept doing it over and over I felt the love for it," said Buddy Wood, Sonic employee.

The skate competition will be hosted at Fun Zone Skate Center this Friday and Saturday. Registration on site is from 5 to 6 p.m. each night.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.