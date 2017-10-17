'Project Runway' fashion designer Mychael Knight dead at 39

Georgia fashion designer and Montgomery native Mychael Knight, who was a finalist on "Project Runway," died Tuesday. He was 39.

The Associated Press reports Knight died outside Atlanta surrounded by family and friends, according to friend Jerris Madison, the editor and photographer of Obvious Magazine.

According to the AP, an official cause of death has not been released, but Knight had shared his five-year struggle with irritable bowel syndrome on social media, writing in now-deleted Facebook posts that he suffered chronic abdominal pain, a "leaky gut," extreme fatigue and exhaustion.

Knight was on Season 3 of "Project Runway," finishing fourth. He later returned for "Project Runway All-Stars," finishing eighth on the show.

Knight spent his childhood in Montgomery. In 2014, he returned to his roots and gave back to the community with the Knight and Wonderland fashion show, which benefited Child Protect, an organization that helps local law enforcement investigate child abuse.

