How to volunteer and donate to Hope Inspired Ministries

Tuesday was a special night for Hope Inspired Ministries. The group held its annual benefit dinner.

Hundreds came out to the Landmark Church Life Center to help support the ministry, which trains people who are unemployed and helps them find and maintain employment. Former students even came back to tell their success stories and what they've overcome.

Officials now need help and want to get more people involved in volunteering or financial support.

"The need is so critical right now," Founder and executive director of Hope Inspires Ministries Michael Coleman says. "There are people stuck in poverty with the inability to be able to get into the workforce and so we take them where they are, regardless of whatever barriers they face and we help them transition to be successful employees."

Officials say they've graduated approximately 200 people in the last six years.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate to hope inspired ministries, click this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.