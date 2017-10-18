Students in Montgomery combat bullying with innovative program

Thanks to an innovative program, public school students in Montgomery have a way to let someone know if they see or experience bullying.

The anti-bullying program, which was first introduced in September, aims at combating bullying inside the MPS school system through a process already familiar to youth. The program allows students to text "nobully" to 444999 and they will get a reply message back asking for their information, the bully's information, and what school they attend. Those details will be sent to the Helping Montgomery Families Initiatives, who will follow up.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says the texting push is innovative and allows young people to use a medium they’re comfortable with to reach out about troubling situations.

On Wednesday Bailey talked more about the anti-bullying program, ‘Bullying Stops With Me’, with students at Bellingrath Middle School.

School officials, the DA’s office has worked to get the word out to students about the program by placing posters inside the schools and holding informational meetings.

Officials say they want to let students know that help is always available to those who witness bullying or who are being bullied.

