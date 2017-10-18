Students in Montgomery combat bullying with innovative program

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
A Eufaula man is facing charges for a robbery that happened in June, according to officials with the Troy Police Department.More >>
More than a week after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a gas station in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard, the Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
The judge could uphold former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, or throw out charges.More >>
