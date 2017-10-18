Winn-Dixie to be featured in grocery-saving app

The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Georgia fashion designer and Montgomery native Mychael Knight, who was a finalist on "Project Runway," died Tuesday.More >>
Georgia fashion designer and Montgomery native Mychael Knight, who was a finalist on "Project Runway," died Tuesday.More >>
An inmate from Madison County is on the run after escaping from his south Alabama work release.More >>
An inmate from Madison County is on the run after escaping from his south Alabama work release.More >>
Oh, Fall. The time when you have to dress for the cold and the warmth at the same time.More >>
Oh, Fall. The time when you have to dress for the cold and the warmth at the same time.More >>