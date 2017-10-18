Winn-Dixie to be featured in grocery-saving app

Winn-Dixie is set to be featured on the app “JustBOGOs”.

According to officials, the app highlights buy-one-get-one deals within a local area. The app delivers BOGO alerts directly to your phone every week.

The grocery app does not require coupon clipping nor in-store item scanning. Users are able to add items to an in-app shopping list, as well as customize the BOGO alerts they receive, officials say.

“JustBOGOs” was only available in North Carolina and Florida, but has now been extended to the entire state of Alabama.

The free app is available on the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information click here or email the founder, Jason Taub at Jason@JustBOGOS.com.

