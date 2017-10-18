Eric: Crisp nights, mild days

Oh, Fall. The time when you have to dress for the cold and the warmth at the same time. Our mornings are now officially in crisp territory. But our afternoons will become increasingly warmer in the coming days. So much so that we're back into the 80s as early as tomorrow.

TODAY: Morning temps in the upper 40s will find their way into the middle and upper 70s by afternoon. Pure sunshine will do that to you.

REST OF THE WEEK & INTO THE WEEKEND: We'll add a few degrees each day as we approach the weekend, getting us to 80 tomorrow and into the lower 80s by Friday. The pattern remains dry with high pressure in charge.

Our next shot of rain arrives later Sunday and picks up into Monday. Behind that system, colder air is expected to surge southward by the middle part of next week. Models advertise temperatures falling into the 30s/40s across the area for lows.

