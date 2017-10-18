Ford Driving Skills for Life gives teens on the road training

Teenage drivers get an advanced lesson on how to stay on the road, and out of a crash Wednesday. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the Ford Driving Skills for Life program.

“We are excited to bring our global award-winning program back to Alabama for the second consecutive year,” said James Graham, global manager, Ford Driving Skills for Life. “We look forward to expanding our efforts to help reduce the number of crashes and fatalities through real-world training and teaching improved decision-making skills. Partnering the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, we believe we are making a substantial contribution to safer driving for local students and parents in Montgomery.”

According to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, in 2016, there were 50 teen driver fatalities and 2,460 teen driver injuries resulting from 19,417 total crashes involving teen drivers in Alabama. In the last five years, there has been a total of 89,029 teen driver crashes in Alabama with nearly 200 teen driver deaths and more than 11,500 injuries.

“Education is a top priority for Governor Ivey,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Through the Ford Driving Skills for Life, teen drivers in Alabama have a unique opportunity to further their driver education training. ADECA is proud to be a partner on this important event.”

Beyond driver’s education training, the program focuses on the issues and obstacles drivers face that cause crashes, including vehicle handling, hazard recognition, speed and space management, and distracted and impaired driving. A key part of the instruction focuses on training newly licensed drivers to make better driving decisions.

In addition to warning about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving through Ford’s drugged and drunk driving suits, the hands-on driving clinics will feature new virtual reality training tools to help new drivers navigate traffic circles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

