Uninsured motorists set to face civil penalties starting Nov. 1

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are set to begin enforcing a law requiring all motorists to have liability insurance.

The Alabama Mandatory Liability Insurance Law was passed during the 2016 legislative session. According to the law, no person shall operate, register or maintain registration of a motor vehicle designed to be used on a public road or highway unless it is covered by liability insurance policy.

According to ALEA, beginning on Nov.1 those who choose to drive without liability insurance will face a civil penalty.

Alabama’s Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said, “There has been a grace period in enforcing that law to give motorists time to obtain the proper insurance coverage. Beginning Nov. 1, motorists are subject to a civil penalty if involved in a motor vehicle incident, the vehicle you are operating is not covered by the state’s mandatory liability insurance and you are not issued a citation for no insurance at the time of the incident.”

The first offense will be a citation of $200, the second $300, the third or subsequent offenses, $400 each, according to ALEA. In addition to the citation, Taylor says the individuals will face a 90-day driver license suspension if they do not pay the civil penalty within 45 days or request a hearing with the ALEA driver’s license division.

There is a $100 fee to reinstate your license following a suspension.

Taylor also says if a driver is issued a civil penalty, due process provides the option to appeal and a hearing will be conducted to determine whether the vehicle being operated at the time of the incident was in compliance.

