2 arrested in connection to Montgomery gas station shooting

More than a week after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a gas station in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard, the Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects.

Aaron Starks, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday night by agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Maurice Campbell, 17, was also taken into custody Tuesday night by Montgomery police officers.

Both are charged with one count each of second-degree assault and are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Starks' bond is set at $10,000 and Campbell's is at $15,000.

The name of the victim has yet to be released, but the police department said he is in stable condition while still receiving treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Todd Strange, in a news conference Oct. 12, cited the shooting as he voiced his frustrations, questioning why the gas station's management and security didn't call police before the shooting when there was a crowd on the scene. He also questioned the parents of the people involved.

Strange said the perception of crime being up in Montgomery is not reality. Violent crime was down 12.4 percent and all crime was down 11.6 percent in September compared to the same month last year, Strange said, citing the most recent crime statistics.

However, a year-to-date comparison provided by MPD shows violent crime has increased 17.21 percent this year and overall crime has increased 2.38 percent this year.

