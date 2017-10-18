Leslie's Halloweeno Jalapeño Popper Mummies - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Here's the recipe to make Leslie Bailey's Halloweeno Jalapeño Popper Mummies for your Halloween parties!

8 oz shredded jack cheese
1 scallion chopped
½ tsp of garlic salt
crescent rolls
8 oz of cream cheese
10 jalapeno peppers sliced in half and remove seeds.

You might want to wear gloves so your hands don’t burn for touching the peppers!

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees, mix cream cheese, scallion, jack cheese and garlic salt until well blended.

Roll out crescent rolls and using a pizza cutter, cut into long strips.

Fill jalapeno half with cheese mixture and wrap in dough, leaving a space for spooky eyes.

Bake from 8-10 minutes and remove from oven. Then, stick spooky eyes in cream cheese and enjoy!

