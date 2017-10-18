Leslie's Halloweeno Jalapeño Popper Mummies

Money saving ideas to bet on.

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Here's the recipe to make Leslie Bailey's Halloweeno Jalapeño Popper Mummies for your Halloween parties!

8 oz shredded jack cheese

1 scallion chopped

½ tsp of garlic salt

crescent rolls

8 oz of cream cheese

10 jalapeno peppers sliced in half and remove seeds.

You might want to wear gloves so your hands don’t burn for touching the peppers!

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees, mix cream cheese, scallion, jack cheese and garlic salt until well blended.

Roll out crescent rolls and using a pizza cutter, cut into long strips.

Fill jalapeno half with cheese mixture and wrap in dough, leaving a space for spooky eyes.

Bake from 8-10 minutes and remove from oven. Then, stick spooky eyes in cream cheese and enjoy!

