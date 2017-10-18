2 charged with robbery in Troy

Two Troy residents have been arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, according to the Troy Police Department.

Pat Junior Dickey, 43, and Ashley L. Beebe, 29, were arrested in connection with a strong-arm robbery on Pike County 5532 in the Pocosin area.

Dickey and Beebe are said to have approached the victim, a 45-year-old man, from behind before assaulting him. They then took his cell phone, police said.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, knew both suspects, police said, and signed warrants for their arrest.

Dickey and Beebe were taken to the Troy City Jail before being transported to the Pike County Jail where they're being held on bonds totaling $25,000.

