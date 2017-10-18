2 charged with robbery in Troy

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A man who spent a decade in jail awaiting trial on a murder charge has been sentenced to life in prison.More >>
A man who spent a decade in jail awaiting trial on a murder charge has been sentenced to life in prison.More >>
The state's top criminal court has rejected a trial court judge's findings and is refusing an appeal from an Alabama man on Texas death row for the slayings of four people in Houston 25 years ago.More >>
The state's top criminal court has rejected a trial court judge's findings and is refusing an appeal from an Alabama man on Texas death row for the slayings of four people in Houston 25 years ago.More >>
More than a week after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a gas station in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard, the Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects.More >>
More than a week after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a gas station in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard, the Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects.More >>
Two Troy residents have been arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, according to the Troy Police Department.More >>
Two Troy residents have been arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, according to the Troy Police Department.More >>
It’s a startling statistic. Three elderly women, ages 70 and older, have been murdered in Montgomery since July.More >>
It’s a startling statistic. Three elderly women, ages 70 and older, have been murdered in Montgomery since July.More >>
Mayor Todd Strange was a bit upset last week when he addressed the crime problems of Montgomery during a news conference.More >>
Mayor Todd Strange was a bit upset last week when he addressed the crime problems of Montgomery during a news conference.More >>
The Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding Kendrick "Big Mac" Nelson.More >>
The Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding Kendrick "Big Mac" Nelson.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
A person of interest is being sought by police after Selma firefighters responded to four fires on the same street early Sunday morning.More >>
A person of interest is being sought by police after Selma firefighters responded to four fires on the same street early Sunday morning.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of Southwood Drive, located near the East-South Boulevard.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of Southwood Drive, located near the East-South Boulevard.More >>