Eufaula man facing robbery charges in Troy

A Eufaula man is facing charges for a robbery that happened in June, according to officials with the Troy Police Department.

Troy Police say, Terrance Dwyane Lewis, 23, is charged with robbery first degree.

The charges are related to a robbery that took place on June 30 in the 800 block of U.S. 231 North. A 61-year-old victim told investigators a man armed with a handgun approached the victim from behind and demanded money and property. The suspect then fled on foot.

As investigators examined this case, Lewis was identified as a suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest. Lewis was taken into custody on Monday as he was being released from the Houston County Jail on an unrelated charged, according to police.

Lewis was transported to the Pike County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond.

