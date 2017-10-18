Josh: Warm, beautiful weather ahead

Wednesday was our coolest morning since May. Here are some morning lows from around Alabama:

Auburn: 47

Dothan: 48

Evergreen: 44

Montgomery: 48

Troy: 43

Selma: 48

WARMING UP: A gradual warming trend will continue through the weekend; afternoon temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 70s tomorrow, with lower 80s a good bet Friday and into the weekend. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight; the nights will get gradually warmer through the weekend, too.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: A cold front approaches Alabama from the west late Sunday into Monday; it will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the area. The best coverage of rain will likely occur Sunday night into Monday. The rain will end from west to east Monday night, and Tuesday will feature a clearing sky and cooler temperatures.

ANOTHER COOLDOWN COMING: Model guidance is unanimous that a deep upper trough will develop over the eastern U.S. by the middle of next week. This will aim a shot of cooler air at Alabama, it will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will likely stay in the 60s, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.