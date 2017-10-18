As promised, Montgomery student spends day with fire chief

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange kept his promise to a Park Crossing High School student who nailed the response when put on the spot during a news conference.

Student Ardonnie Jones, 15, was in the audience during an Oct. 5 news conference when the mayor asked him to explain why he chose to attend MPACT, short for Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technology.

"Let's arrange with the fire chief for him to get to a station and him to go run with the chief on a fire call," Strange said to Jones following his impassioned response to the question. Jones wants to be a firefighter.

Wednesday, the sophomore got his promised visit with Montgomery Fire Department Chief Mifford Jordan.

"I'm not afraid to express myself. I'm not afraid to be myself when it comes to questions and personal opinions and stuff like that," Jones said when asked about the day he took the mayor up on his challenge. "I love speaking. I love talking. It makes me feel better as a person and makes me feel more enriched with my own character and helps me improve my own personality."

"I couldn't stop smiling," Jones when on as he talked about meeting the fire chief.

Jones learned a lot and says he hopes to do it again.

"I've learned about how they dive, one to two at a time. I've learned what each vehicle does. I've learned what they use each vehicle for, different types of equipment," he explained. "You know, the practice, I actually went to practice..." The 130 lb. student added, "I had to carry that 175-pound mannequin."

"I loved to hear and I'd love to learn even more, if possible," he explained. "None of this would have happened without MPACT."

We're betting it's all very possible for Jones as he continues with his studies.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.