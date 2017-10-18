Alabama, Auburn basketball ranked in SEC Preseason Media Poll top-10

Both the Alabama and Auburn men's basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 of the 2017 SEC Preseason Media Poll.

Alabama is predicted to finish No. 4, while Auburn is at No. 9.

Kentucky is the favorite to win it all, ranked at preseason No. 1 for the 13th time since the 1998-1999 season.

Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton also received special honors. Sexton was named Second Team All-SEC.

Last season, Alabama went 19-15 overall and 10-8 in SEC play, winning two games in the SEC tournament and before losing to Kentucky. The Tide ended its post-season in the National Invitation Tournament, losing to the University of Richmond.

Auburn finished out its season with an 18-14 overall record and 7-11 record in conference play. Auburn lost to Missouri in overtime in the SEC Tournament.

The 2017-2018 season begins Nov. 10. Alabama tips off its season in the Veterans Classic against Memphis. Auburn will open up at home against Norfolk State.