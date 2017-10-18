Tuskegee University officially begins search for new president

The search is now officially underway to find the next president to helm Tuskegee University, the university's board of trustees confirmed Wednesday.

A 15-person search committee is now in place and will hold its first meeting on Oct. 20.

The committee includes John Page, Norma Clayton, Bernard Anderson, Solomon Banks, Kevin Green, Floyd Griffin, Erick Harris, E. Chris Johnson, Vanessa Lee, Virda K. Lester, Mortimer Neufville, Burt Rowe, Art Tipton, Tameka Tremaglio, and Austin Turk.

The university has partnered with nationally recognized executive search firm Isaacson, Miller, which will assist the search committee with its work. The firm has conducted executive searches for a diverse group of higher education institutions — from Duke and Dartmouth to Morehouse and Spelman.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the Board of Trustees is to appoint and support the president of this historic university,” Board of Trustees Chair John E.Page said. “The board is committed to finding the very best person to build on the distinguished legacies of Tuskegee University’s previous presidents, beginning with our iconic founding principal, Booker T. Washington. We seek an inspiring leader who will advance the university’s current five-year strategic plan while preparing us to be a commanding, competitive and contemporary university in the decades to come.”

About the committee members

Page: search committee chair; chair of the Board of Trustees; and senior corporate vice president, chief corporate social responsibility and chief legal officer of Golden State Foods Corp.; Irvine, California Clayton: search committee vice chair; first vice chair of the Board of Trustees; and retired vice president for learning, training and development of The Boeing Company; St. Louis, Missouri Anderson: university trustee and Whitney M. Young Jr. professor emeritus, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Banks ’64: chair, Tuskegee University Eminent Presidential Associates; and retired director of housing for the Los Angles Housing Authority; Los Angeles, California Green: university trustee; retired vice admiral, U.S. Navy; and retired IBM vice president; Oak Hill, Virginia Griffin ’66: secretary of the Board of Trustees; retired U.S. Army colonel; and retired business owner; Milledgeville, Georgia Harris ’09: second vice chair of the Board of Trustees; and associate, Dyer, Coatney & Schroder; Edmond, Oklahoma Johnson: university trustee; retired North America vice president and general counsel, GM; and CEO and co-founder, Center for Justice, Rights & Dignity; Novi, Michigan Lee: chair, Tuskegee University Staff Senate Lester: tenured professor, Tuskegee University College of Education Neufville ’70: member, Tuskegee University Board of Advisors; and former president, Coppin State University and University of Maryland-Eastern Shore; Darnestown, Maryland Rowe ’70: president, Tuskegee National Alumni Association, Inc.; and retired chief manufacturing officer and director of global manufacturing strategy and procurement for the wireless division of Alcatel-Lucent; Westerville, Ohio Tipton: university trustee; and president and CEO of Southern Research; Birmingham, Alabama Tremaglio: university trustee; and Greater Washington managing principal and East regional leader, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services; McLean, Virginia? Turk ’18: president, Tuskegee University Student Government Association

The person ultimately selected for the position will serve as just the eighth president in the university's history.

