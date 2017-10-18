Barbasol Championship's move to KY leaves behind an Auburn golf community

Grayson Murray kisses the trophy he won during the 2017 Barbasol Championship, held in Opelika. The golf championship is leaving the state in 2018. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship has a new home. Robert Trent Jones Grand National in Opelika, had been the host for the past three years but starting in 2018, it will be played in Nicholasville, Kentucky. That's just outside Lexington.

With the tournament located so close to Auburn over the last few years, it has brought in numerous spectators and has produced a platform for Auburn golf, bringing in players to compete that attended the university.

Blayne Barber, who attended Auburn and turned pro in 2012, has competed in the tournament since it began in 2015. His highest finish in the Barbasol Championship was No. 10.

Michael Johnson received an opportunity to compete in 2016, finishing in third place in his professional debut.

This past year, Auburn had five former and current golfers enter the tournament, including Barber, Matt Gilchrest, Patton Kizzire, Dominic Bozzelli and Trace Crowe.

The former Tigers said the tournament was always a great experience because they got to come back home and hear a few "War Eagle" shouts on the course.

In its three years in Opelika, the Barbasol Championship gave back to the community. The tournament divided money between charities in the local communities of the RTJ Golf Trail and charities that impacted the state of Alabama as a whole.

When asked for comment, an RTJ spokesperson said they did not have a statement on the move.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.