With first win, ASU sets sights for Magic City Classic

The judge could uphold former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, or throw out charges.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
Both the Alabama and Auburn men's basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 of the 2017 SEC Preseason Media Poll. Alabama is predicted to finish No. 4, while Auburn is at No. 9. Kentucky is the favorite to win it all, ranked at preseason No. 1 for the 13th time since the 1998-1999 season. Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton also received special honors. Sexton was named Second Team All-SEC. Last season, Alabama went 19-15 overall and 10-8 in SEC play, winning two games in th...More >>
After picking up the first win of the season, the Alabama State Hornets now have a bye week to get ready for the Magic City Classic. ASU defeated Texas Southern 23-16 in Donald Hill-Eley's first game as interim head coach. "After going five weeks without winning, you want them to enjoy it a little bit," Eley said. The win did not come easy. The Hornets were down 13 points at one point in the first half, but scored a touchdown to cut the lead by six points right ...More >>
The PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship has a new home. Robert Trent Jones Grand National in Opelika, had been the host for the past three years but...More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.More >>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.More >>
Goodell, team owners, union, players to meet on social issues and anthem on Tuesday.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
