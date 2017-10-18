New affordable housing option for seniors in Dothan moves forward

The old Howell School is set to become a housing option for senior citizens. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The city of Dothan is moving forward on a plan to create more affordable housing with development of the old Howell School building into a new 55 unit living space for senior citizens.

"This was a last effort to see this building saved before it collapsed," said architect Joseph Donofro.

During Wednesday's planning commission meeting, the board approved a sketch for the planned unit development, or PUD, for the school's remodel.

"We had approved this project earlier in the year, but now we've turned it into a PUD, which will allow them some leeway in adjusting their plans as they go," said George Harris, chairman of the planning commission.

The board did make some recommendations moving forward including reducing parking to add more green space and adjusting locations of buildings. The biggest thing discussed was the final look of the building.

"The fact that it is in the historical area, we'd like to see that it keeps that same look as the original school and architecturally blends in with the area," Harris said.

"I'm eager to hear what their feedback will be from our local historic preservation individual chairman," added board member Debora Pettway.

"We've still got some more meetings with the historic preservation committee," Donofro said. "We've got some tweaks to do on elevations. We've got to show them what kind of colors we're going to have on the outside."

Right now, developers have limited pictures of the original building. They're asking people in the community to donate pictures if they have them so they can ensure they are close to the original architectural design.

Developers say they hope the $12 million development will be an economic driver in the community.

"We hope to see other businesses - minority and otherwise - open up in the area," Donofro explained. "We want to see some houses and developments renovated around the cottages."

Board members say the complex will address a great need in the city, added Harris, "The one thing we need in Dothan is affordable housing in the downtown area. Maybe people don't have access to automobiles and can drive."

The complex is paid for through tax credits, historic tax credits, and private financing. The next step will require developers to submit a preliminary plan to the board and they'll vote to have the property rezoned. If things continue on track, construction is set to start in 2018 and finish in 2019.

According to the Housing Authority, some units in the complex will be eligible for Section 8 vouchers.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.