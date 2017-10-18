Loss of fashion designer felt by Child Protect, Montgomery residents

Many in Montgomery are mourning the untimely death of fashion designer Mychael Knight, who rose to fame on the reality show Project Runway.

Knight spent his childhood in Montgomery and used his success to help victims of child abuse in the River Region through partnering with Child Protect Children’s Advocacy Center.

Child Protect Executive Director, Jannah Bailey, said learning about Knight’s death has been extremely difficult for the staff. Knight connected with Child Protect in 2014 through a chance encounter. He was preparing to return to Montgomery to host a fashion show featuring some of his designs from Project Runway and was searching for a local charity to receive the proceeds from the event.

“A friend that was on the [Child Protect} board knew him, and heard he was looking for a charity,” Bailey recalled. “They suggested Child Protect, and he agreed.”

When Bailey received the call, she asked if Knight would be open to visiting Child Protect to learn about their mission.

“I told them we really like for our donors to see our agency and learn about our mission and asked if he was open to it,” Bailey remembered. “He was all about it, so we did a little welcome party before the fashion show.”

Bailey smiled as she remembered how the staff worked to make sure everything was in place before this nationally-known designer stopped by.

“I remember the night we were doing the party, we were all buzzing around making sure everything was just right and he walked in and it was like we had known him forever,” Bailey said. “That’s such a gift. Everybody was comfortable and he wanted no fanfare.”

Knight’s interest in Child Protect, and its mission to help victims of child abuse left a lasting impact on the agency.

“I remember when he was leaving and giving us hugs, he said I could not have picked a better charity for this fashion show,” Bailey stated. “He never forgot. He even painted a chair for Chairs for Children.”

Knight stayed in touch with the staff at Child Protect and stopped by during his visits to Montgomery. Knight would message the staff through social media. They last heard from him during Christmas when he called to check in.

“It’s such a great loss to the world, he had so much left,” Bailey lamented.

Knight was known across the country for his fashion designs and was on the cusp of leaving his mark on the fashion industry at the time of his death. Bailey says she always admired that he didn’t bend to the industry norms.

“He always wanted things to be affordable for the regular guy, not just for the rich and famous,” she said. "I just appreciated that, when you remember where you come from.”

Child Protect is discussing ways to pay tribute to Knight and his concern for the welfare of children in need.

“When you think about all the fame and fortune and attention he was receiving, he was also helping children in our local community,” Bailey said. “He would tell us, I continue to talk about the kids that you help, and that meant a lot to us.”

Knight’s cause of death has not been released. However, he had been open about his five-year fight with a stomach illness.?

