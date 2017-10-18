Montgomery police arrest man in weekend homicide

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a weekend homicide.

Joseph Moore, 34, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Carlos Bates, 39, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Tyler Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Bates suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute, according to MPD.

Moore turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bond was set at $150,000.

