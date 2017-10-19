AL EMA encourages participation in Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency urges all Alabamians to participate in the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut helps Alabamians prepare for an earthquake. Alabama residents, schools, businesses, local, state and federal government agencies and many other groups are encouraged to register and participate in the Great ShakeOut.

During the drill, participants simultaneously practice the recommended response to earthquake shaking:

Drop to the ground

Take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table, or cover your head/neck with your arms

HOLD ON until the shaking stops

“Many people in our state are not aware of the fact that we have earthquakes quite frequently,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings. “According to the Alabama Geological Survey, this year we have had about 11 earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 1.8 to 2.7. These low magnitude earthquakes do not normally cause structural damage but we could potentially have something of a higher magnitude. The only way to be prepared is to practice and the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is a great opportunity.”

More than 2.1 million people have registered to participate in this year’s Great ShakeOut. Register to participate by clicking this link.

Required materials including manuals, audio, video, and simulated earthquake conditions to hold your own earthquake drills are available at this website.

