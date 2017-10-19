Eric: Busier days ahead

We're in the midst of a quiet stretch of weather across Alabama. And we're not quite at the end of it yet. We'll keep our weather tranquil for a few more days before turning our attention to the next storm system and after that, the coldest air of the season.

TODAY: You were hard-pressed to find a single cloud in the sky yesterday. Pure sunshine continues into our Thursday with highs around 80 degrees. That's a little warmer, a trend you'll notice rolls into our Friday too.

High pressure keeps holding firm.

NEXT FEW DAYS: We'll warm into the lower 80s tomorrow and Saturday with only a slight increase in clouds around to start the weekend. Still no issues.

Our next weather maker spreads showers into the area late Sunday. A good soaking rain appears to be setting up for Monday with showers tapering by Tuesday. Of perhaps greater interest will be the cold shot coming behind that system. Some of the coldest air of the season awaits toward the middle and end of next week.

We could be talking lows briefly dipping into the 30s for parts of the area. Stay tuned.

