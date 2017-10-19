Police: Man arrested after argument leads to Montgomery shooting

Montgomery Police say a man has been charged after an argument resulted in a shooting Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Willie Gray, 29, has been charged with assault second-degree.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Sayre Court shortly before midnight. The victim, an unidentified man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

The investigation into the shooting indicates that it resulted from an argument between family members, Duckett says.

Gray was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond.

