ALEA cancels missing child alert for 13-year-old

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing child alert for 13-year-old Malachi Mark Callison.

ALEA issued the missing child alert for Callison around 11 a.m. Thursday, This alert has since been canceled and ALEA officials say he has been located.

No other information on where Callison was located or his condition has been released.

