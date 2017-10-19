ALEA issues missing child alert for 13-year-old last seen in Daphne

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Malachi Mark Callison.

According to ALEA, Callison is described as being 5’1, 110 pounds with brown eyes and blonde or strawberry hair. He was last seen in Daphne on Thursday wearing a blue shirt, shorts and possibly wearing a green and black fedora hat.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Callison, please contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-621-9100 or call 911.

