Man charged with sexual torture in Montgomery

A 49-year-old man is facing charges including sexual torture after an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Cyrus Phyfier is charged with one count of domestic violence third-degree and one count of sexual torture.

Duckett says the charges are related to a sexual assault investigation that began on Oct. 4. The investigation indicated that an adult female victim was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance during a physical altercation.

The investigation identified Phyfier as the suspect Duckett says.

Phyfier was taken into custody on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $45,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.