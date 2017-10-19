Alabama seeks to proceed with execution Thursday

The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship.More >>
Henrico parents are angry over a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico parents are angry over a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
A south Alabama city councilman has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, officials with the Dale County District Judge’s office confirmed Thursday.More >>
A south Alabama city councilman has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, officials with the Dale County District Judge’s office confirmed Thursday.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend about 1.5 more hours daily watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend about 1.5 more hours daily watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it execute an inmate convicted of killing a police officer two decades ago.More >>
Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it execute an inmate convicted of killing a police officer two decades ago.More >>