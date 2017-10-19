South AL city councilman facing sexual abuse charges

A south Alabama city councilman has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, officials with the Dale County District Judge’s office confirmed Thursday.

According to the District Judge Stan Garner’s office, Marvin Len Wise, 61, is charged with rape second-degree, sodomy second-degree, two counts of sexual abuse second degree and enticing a child.

The details surrounding the case are unclear but we do know the arrest happened on Wednesday. Wise is being held in the Dale County Jail on an unknown bond.

Reporter Randi Hildreth is speaking with officials and will have additional information on air, online and on our app.

