Case of tuberculosis confirmed at Troy University

Machines armed with artificial intelligence may one day help doctors better identify high-risk breast lesions that might turn into cancer, new research suggests.

Be careful when you reach for foods labeled "healthy" -- new research suggests if they have hidden high levels of sugar, you may snack more later.

Vaccines that ward off the cancer-linked human papillomavirus (HPV) are safe for adult women, according to a study of more than 3 million Scandinavians.

The longer you refrain from drinking, the lower your risk of a common heart rhythm disorder.

For people seeking treatment for a migraine in the emergency room, a commonly prescribed opioid called hydromorphone (Dilaudid or Exalgo) doesn't seem to work as well as at least one other medication, a new study finds.

Troy University and the Alabama Department of Public Health are working together to investigate a case of active pulmonary tuberculosis that was identified Wednesday in a Troy University student.

State health officials notified the university Wednesday that they were investigating a case of TB found in on the university's main campus.

TB is an airborne disease that can be spread when someone with an active case coughs, speaks or sings in a small, enclosed space with other people, an ADPH officials said. General signs and symptoms of TB include cough of more than two weeks’ duration, shortness of breath, fever, night sweats, weight loss and fatigue.

While the name of the infected student is not being released, the university and health department are in the process of identifying and notifying students enrolled in classes, as well as faculty and staff who might have been in close contact with the student.

Those who were in contact with the individual have been notified. Close contact was defined as spending an extended amount of time with the subject in a physically close environment. The health department said only those in close contact with the student need to be tested.

“We are working very closely with the university to develop and implement a screening plan. As with any identified case of tuberculosis in Alabama, ADPH will implement precautionary testing, investigation and control measures," said Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer, Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the ADPH, general signs and symptoms of TB include cough of more than two weeks’ duration, shortness of breath, fever, night sweats, weight loss, and fatigue.

Those whom the university contacts via email should come in for testing Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Trojan Center on campus. The testing is free.

TB is preventable and is curable with treatment.

