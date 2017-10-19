Committee discusses possible neighborhood revitalization program in Montgomery

The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
The Supreme Court of the United States ordered a stay of the execution of Alabama inmate Torrey McNabb minutes before it was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
A team of firefighters from American Samoa who’ve been in California to battle the raging wildfires are bringing a little light to a stressful situation – by singing a Samoan Christian hymn.More >>
The Montgomery City Council’s Ad Hoc committee discussed the possibility of creating a program to help address issues like vacant or abandoned structures across the city.More >>
