Committee discusses possible neighborhood revitalization program - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Committee discusses possible neighborhood revitalization program in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery City Council’s Ad Hoc committee is discussing the possibility of creating a program to help address issues like vacant or abandoned structures across the city.

The meeting was held Wednesday in the Old Council Chamber with members of the city council and various stakeholders in the community.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the possibility of having a senior member of the council head a department that would create a Neighborhood Revitalization Program. The program would look at issues like vacant or abandoned properties surrounding the city and then create and enforce various city ordinances to deal with those issues.

“We have had a reputation for many years of being a clean city and we’re seeing many of those ideals and those standards eroding,” Tracy Larkin, President Pro-Tem of the Montgomery City Council said. “It’s a growing problem in our city that we recognize and think we should do something about it.”

Larkin says one of the possibilities is an ordinance that would establish penalties and fines for those property owners who do not take care of their properties.

“We are concerned, the city is expressing concern on some of the blighted conditions in our city,” Larkin said. “We have to work on mindsets, get people to think differently about where they live, to love where they live, to accept more responsibility for keeping their own neighborhoods clean, and accept responsibility of reporting to the city where the city can have enforcement authority to make sure that many of these issues are addressed."

