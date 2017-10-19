Alabama executes Torrey McNabb for 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer

Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A south Alabama city councilman has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, officials with the Dale County District Judge’s office confirmed Thursday.More >>
A 49-year-old man is facing charges including sexual torture after an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
More than a week after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a gas station in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard, the Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects.More >>
Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating three fires set inside Lee High School Wednesday as arson, according to the Montgomery Department of Public Safety.More >>
A man who spent a decade in jail awaiting trial on a murder charge has been sentenced to life in prison.More >>
The state's top criminal court has rejected a trial court judge's findings and is refusing an appeal from an Alabama man on Texas death row for the slayings of four people in Houston 25 years ago.More >>
A Eufaula man is facing charges for a robbery that happened in June, according to officials with the Troy Police Department.More >>
Two Troy residents have been arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, according to the Troy Police Department.More >>
