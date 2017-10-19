Supreme Court lifts final stay; Alabama moves forward with execution of Torrey McNabb

The Supreme Court of the United States halted the execution of Alabama inmate Torrey McNabb minutes before it was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. The execution was stayed pending further order of the court, according to the order signed by Justice Clarence Thomas.

McNabb was found guilty of killing veteran Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon in September 1997. The officer had driven up on an automobile crash caused by McNabb as he fled from a bail bondsman. McNabb opened fire on the officer, killing him.

McNabb refused breakfast Thursday and didn't request a final meal. On Thursday, he had visits from his mom, two sisters, two friends and three cousins. He's made several phone calls in the last days to his attorney, cousin, sister and friends.

McNabb didn't want prayer or a chaplin before, during or after the execution. His two sisters, mother and two attorney were going to be witnesses for the execution.

Gordon's wife, two children, and three siblings were also going to be witnesses.

Thursday afternoon, the Supreme Court vacated a lower court's order that stayed the execution. Within minutes of the Supreme Court's ruling, McNabb's attorneys sought an emergency motion for a traditional stay of execution from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. That motion was immediately denied. His attorneys then requested another stay from the Supreme Court.

A federal judge halted the execution earlier in the week, and the 11th Circuit Court of Criminal Appeals upheld that stay. McNabb was one of several death row inmates challenging the constitutionality of Alabama's execution by lethal injection.

In the Supreme Court's first order lifting the stay, Thomas wrote: "[I]nmates seeking time to challenge the manner in which the State plans to execute them must satisfy all of the requirements for a stay, including a showing of a significant possibility of success on the merits."

Thomas went on to state that the District Court "abused its discretion" when it stayed McNabb's execution "without finding that he has a significant possibility of success on the merits."

