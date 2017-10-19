Appeals court immediately denies emergency motion to stay McNabb execution, set for 6 p.m.

The U.S Supreme Court Thursday afternoon vacated a lower court's order that stayed the execution of Alabama inmate Torrey McNabb.

Within minutes of that ruling, McNabb's attorney's sought an emergency motion for a traditional stay of execution from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. That motion was immediately denied.

Torrey McNabb was scheduled to be put to death Thursday by the Alabama Department of Corrections but a federal judge halted the execution earlier in the week and the 11th Circuit Court of Criminal Appeals upheld that stay.

McNabb was one of several death row inmates challenging the constitutionality of Alabama's execution by lethal injection.

In the Supreme Court's order lifting the stay, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote "[I]nmates seeking time to challenge the manner in which the State plans to execute them must satisfy all of the requirements for a stay, including a showing of a significant possibility of success on the merits."

Thomas went on to state that the District Court "abused its discretion" when it stayed McNabb's execution "without finding that he has a significant possibility of success on the merits."

With the Supreme Court's order to vacate the stay, the State of Alabama can move forward with McNabb's execution Thursday at 6 p.m.

McNabb was found guilty of killing veteran Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon in September 1997. The officer had driven up on an automobile crash caused by McNabb as he fled from a bail bondsman. McNabb opened fire on the officer, killing him.

