Troy coaches Rigby, Cunningham talk upcoming basketball season

The relationship between Troy basketball coaches Phil Cunningham and Chanda Rigby is a unique one.

"Our offices are right next to each other," said Cunningham. "We hear each other all day," added Rigby.

After both led their programs to conference titles last season, they will look to do the same again this season.

"You get a good piece of that pie and then everybody wants another piece of it," Cunningham explained. "That's what motivates us to really work like we do."

"Now, it's a mentality. We're not settling for anything less," Rigby said. "We want to keep it going and we believe we're going to get another one."

The women's squad will go for conference title No. 3 in a row but will have to do it with a whole new team.

"We lost seven of the eight top scorers and rebounders from last year," Rigby said. "We're going to struggle as a young team early. We're going to have some steps forward and steps back, but in the end, we plan on being in the winner's circle."

The men's team will have played two of the 'blue bloods' of college basketball in the last eight months, Duke this past March and Kentucky in November.

"We wanted to try to play one of the blue bloods and it just worked out that the Kentucky game was a part of a multi-team event where we get four games out of it, two road games and two home games," Cunningham said. "They'll be juiced up and ready to play. Anytime you play a game like that it just brings national attention to the program."

After the exposure last year, Trojan Arena could be the place to go this season.

"We have new things going on here at Troy," Rigby added. "We have won a lot. Our men's team has won a lot. Maybe we're going to start packing this place out. That's what we're hoping for. I don't see how we could lose at home if we have the energy that we had at Trojan Madness."

Both teams open up the season at home in exhibition matchups on Nov. 1. The women's team will take on AUM while the men's team will face Georgia Southwestern State.

