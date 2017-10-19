I-65 northbound closed near Verbena - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

I-65 northbound closed near Verbena

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Interstate 65 northbound is closed at mile marker 199 in Chilton County.

This is one mile south of the Verbena exit.

According to Chilton County 911, there is a fuel spill from an overturned truck.

Drivers can take Highway 31 as an alternate route.

