Gov. Ivey to make positive economic announcement 8 a.m.

Alabama State Capitol (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Alabama State Capitol (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to hold a news conference Friday to announce positive economic news for Alabama.

According to the governor’s office, Ivey will be joined by Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington and Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, along with members of the governor’s cabinet.

This news conference will be held on the state capitol front steps at 8 a.m. You can watch it on air and online.

