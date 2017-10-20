Prattville Police Searching for Credit Card Fraud Suspect

The Prattville Police Department is looking for a suspect they say picked up items from a local store that were purchased with an unauthorized credit card.

The incident happened on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. at the Home Depot, located on Cobbs Ford Road. The unidentified man picked up $797 worth of merchandise, paid for through the unauthorized use of a credit card, police say.

Police described the man as being 5’ to 5’5” and between 30 and 40 years of age. The suspect as seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray shorts, and white tennis shoes and leaving the store in a white four-door sedan in an unknown director.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please call the Prattville Police Department or Crimestoppers immediately at 215-STOP.

