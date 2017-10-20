Man wanted for questioning in auto burglaries in Montgomery

Montgomery Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for numerous auto burglaries in the Cloverdale community.

Police say neighborhood video surveillance captured an unknown male pulling on vehicle door handles, police say. Residents of the Westside community advised that this suspect walked their neighborhood almost every night between the dates of Sept. 28 through Oct. 12.

Police say this suspect is wanted for questioning only.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

