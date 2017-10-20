Having fun at Dream Field Farms

It’s a place where pigs fly and dreams do come true. Well, the pigs fly around a race track, but that’s just one of many things going on at Dream Field Farms in Union Springs in Bullock County.

The farm started in 2008 and have been getting bigger every year.

“My favorite thing is all the kids have such a big smile on their face when they leave,” said Cathy Ellis with Dream Field Farms. “I love to see the joy they get from being out in green space.”

There’s a chance to pet the animals, feed the animals, play on the inflatables and a whole lot more. For some folks, this is their first introduction to farm life.

“I think they just enjoy getting away from the city and getting on the farm. It’s really laid back. They call it farm Prozac.” Ellis says.



There are wagon rides out to the pumpkin patch and a tractor ride out to feed the cows. And if you work up an appetite they have you covered there too.

"We have hamburgers, barbecue, chicken sandwiches, fries, more food than you know what to do with. We also have funnel cakes, fried Oreos, fried snickers, we even tried fried twinkies.” Ellis says.

You can set up a field trip or just go as a family. It’s more than just picking out that yearly orange souvenier.

“We’re not selling pumpkins, we’re making memories,” Ellis says.

Dream Field Farms is open from now until October 31st. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It’s open Sunday from 1 p.m. 6 p.m.

In December they plan on having Christmas with the Elves and they also have some brand new cabins you can rent out and enjoy a few days of farm life.

