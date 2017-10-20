AL unemployment rate lowest in state history at 3.8 percent

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary seasonally adjusted Sept. unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, which is the lowest it has been since April 2007 and the lowest in state history.

According to the governor’s office, 2,068,594 people were counted as employed in Sept. compared to 2,057,360 in August and 2,045,762 in Sept. 2016.

"We’ve been working extremely hard over the past six months to bring Alabama’s unemployment rate down, and today’s news shows that our efforts are paying off,” Ivey said. "This is truly a historic day, as we announce that Alabama’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been. When it comes to job creation, we are doing the right thing and momentum is on our side in Alabama. But, we won't let up and we will continue recruiting new businesses and encouraging existing firms to expand. We can’t and won’t slow down just because we’ve reached this milestone.”

“Nearly 23,000 more people are working now than last year and the number of unemployed is down by almost 50,000. Those numbers represent real workers, with real families, and indicate real progress in our economy,” said Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Alabama’s employers continue to add jobs, supporting more than 2,011,000 positions this month, beating yearly job growth projections by 28,400 only nine months into the year. We remain hopeful that this wonderful progress continues throughout the rest of the year.”

“All 67 counties experienced drops in their unemployment rates, both over the year and over the month, and for the first time in a decade, no county has a rate in the double digits,” said Washington.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.4 percent, Marshall, and Cullman Counties at 2.8 percent, and Madison, Lee, and Elmore Counties at 2.9 percent. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 8.9 percent, Clarke County at 6.7 percent, and Dallas County at 6.3 percent.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Vestavia Hills at 2.2 percent, Alabaster and Homewood at 2.3 percent, and Hoover at 2.4 percent. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 7.0 percent, Prichard at 6.4 percent, and Bessemer at 4.7 percent.

