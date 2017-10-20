Eric: Here comes the weekend!

Another day, another quiet forecast. High pressure remains in charge Friday as sunny skies carry us into a mild October afternoon. Our next storm system will start to take shape by the end of the weekend and could lead to a complicated forecast come Monday...

TODAY: Expect highs into the lower 80s under mainly sunny skies today.

Temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s with clear conditions for Friday Night Fever games. Not a drop of rain to be found.

The annual Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight. This display is typically a lower-end show with rates of 10-15 meteors visible an hour under ideal conditions. But those ideal conditions should be present overnight with a new moon (meaning no moonlight to wash things out) and clear skies. Given the excellent viewing, it could be worth your time to check it out.

While a few meteors will be visible any time after dark, the best hours are between midnight and dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday remains mainly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Most of Sunday stays dry too, but clouds are on the increase. By late in the day, isolated showers develop and increase in coverage into Sunday night.

We're expecting a very wet Monday with rain and rumbles likely. The Monday forecast is one that bears watching as a few models suggest a possible window for severe weather to develop. The system will be very dynamic but lacks the instability necessary to generate stronger thunderstorms. Should that instability jump up, a few tornadoes could be possible Monday. It's just as likely we deal with nothing more than simply rain & rumbles, but this forecast is far from written in stone. I'd like to see some more consistency among models before heading down the path of forecasting anything strong/severe. Stay tuned.

