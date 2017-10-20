Arrest made in homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery woman

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has confirmed to WSFA 12 News that an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel.

Rodney Delain McQueen, 27 is facing two charges: capital murder during a first-degree robbery and capital murder during a burglary.

The Montgomery Police Department said McQueen was taken into custody late Thursday evening by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was then taken to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held without bond.

MPD's investigation found forced entry into the home and some of Gedel's property had been taken. According to court documents, McQueen is accused of beating, stabbing and strangling the victim on Sept. 28 sometime between 7 and 10 p.m.

Gedel's body was found inside her home near the 1900 block of South Court Street on Oct. 2 after an acquaintance called police to say they hadn't seen her in days.

McQueen is expected to have a court hearing Friday morning.

The victim's friends, meanwhile, have gathered at the airport where they're awaiting a flight to Gedel's native Ohio where a funeral is planned.

